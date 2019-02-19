Gujarat shops bill lays down safety provisions: Women can work in night shift, if they want

The Gujarat Shops and Establishments Bill, 2019 that will be tabled in ongoing Budget Session has not outrightly banned working of women in the night shifts but has laid down certain conditions under which women are allowed to work from 9 pm to 6 am with adequate safety provisions.

Some of the conditions laid down in the Bill are that if the woman gives her consent to work between 9 pm and 6 am, if there are provisions of restrooms, night creches, washrooms and proper transport facilities to drop her home.

The Bill states that “no woman worker shall be required or allowed to work in any establishment except between the hours 6 am and 9 pm provided that the inspector or any person authorised by it in this behalf is satisfied that the provisions of shelter, restroom, night creche, ladies toilet, adequate protection of dignity, honour and safety, protection from sexual harassment and their transportation from the shop or establishment to the door step of their residence exists in such a shop or establishment, it may, by order, after obtaining the consent of the woman worker, allow her to work between 9 pm and 6 am subject to such conditions as may be specified in the order.’

The Bill also states that “no woman worker shall be discriminated in the matter of recruitment, training, transfer or promotion or wages.”

The Bill aims at “improving the working conditions or workers, creating many more job opportunities for women, providing favourable environment for doing business, ensuring women are permitted to work during night shifts with adequate safety and security provisions, online registration through a simplified procedure… expected that it will lead to growth in jobs especially in the retail, IT, hospitality and services sector.” The rules laid down in the Bill also seek to repeal the Act of 1948 and to re-enact the Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2019.

For overtime wages, the Bill states that a worker is entitled to wages at the rate of twice his ordinary rate of wages though limiting the total number of overtime hours to 125 hours in a period of three months. “Where a worker is required to work in a shop or establishment beyond nine hours a day or 48 hours a week, he shall be entitled to wages at the rate of twice his ordinary rate of wages,” it states.

The Bill further states that any shop or establishment in municipal corporation area, national highway, railway platform, state roadways bus station premises, hospital premises, petrol pumps can remain open 24 hours on any day of the week. However, shops located in municipality area or along state highways may remain open except from 2 am to 6 am. In other areas, shops located within district or along minor roads may remain open except from 11 pm to 6 am.

Limiting the working hours to nine, the provisions of the Bill state, “no worker shall be required or allowed to work in any shop or establishment for more than nine hours in any day and 48 hours a week. No worker shall be compelled to work continuously for more than five hours unless he has been given a break of not less than half-an-hour.”

Citing the reason for introducing the Bill, the state government had stated, “The government of India has introduced the Model Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill 2016 and sent to states who will modify their individual Acts if they so desire either by adopting the said Bill as it is or after modifying its provisions as per the requirements. Hence, the Gujarat government also seeks to introduce the Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2019 in order to comply with the model draft circulated by the GoI.”