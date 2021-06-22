Gujarat: Shah meets top officials, CM and Paatil, reviews projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday, after holding two meetings at Circuit House Annexe in Ahmedabad that reviewed big-ticket infrastructure projects, before he left for Delhi in the evening.

Sources said that Shah held one meeting with top officials of the state government along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, who is also an MP from Navsari constituency.

In the meeting, a presentation of some of the top projects of the state government such as the Sabarmati Riverfront, GIFT City, Gandhinagar Railway Station, Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment, Ahmedabad Metro, Science City, etc., was made before Shah who reviewed the progress on the projects.

Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Pankaj Kumar, ACS (Industries) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, CEO of GIFT City Tapan Ray, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, Secretary (Tourism) Hareet Shukla and Secretary (Science & Technology) Vijay Nehra were present.

Shah also held a separate meeting with MLAs of seven assembly constituencies falling under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of Rupani and Paatil.

A release from the Gujarat government quoted Shah urging people to take full advantage of the free ration distribution that the state government will undertake from June 27.

Shah who participated in a tree-plantation drive in Bodakdev locality said that ration card holders in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency can dial helpline number 73248 73248 and get information about the distribution process, stated an official release from the government.

This ration distribution is part of the Central government’s initiative to help poor and middle class families affected by the Covid pandemic. This drive will continue for the next four months.

The official release from the government stated that due to the initiative of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the tree cover in Ahmedabad has risen from 4 per cent to 10 per cent over the past decade. Shah sought more trees to be planted in the city and made Ahmedabad a model globally.

When Tauktae cyclone hit, about 5,000 trees collapsed in Ahmedabad. The AMC will plant five lakh trees to replace the loss, the statement added. In the present year, AMC will plant 15 lakh trees, it said.