Gujarat: Two SFI leaders held for ‘holding protest without permission’ over Hathras case

Two members belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Gujarat were arrested for allegedly holding public gatherings without permission to protest against the Hathras case in Sabarkantha on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Nitish Mohan, convenor of Gujarat State Organising Committee and Ahmedabad district secretary Chirag Patel were arrested by a team of Prantij police station.

The duo, whom the police claimed were holding gatherings since October 4 and also visited nine villages, were booked under Section 188 {disobedience to order given by a public servant} of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to The Indian Express, inspector and in-charge of Prantij PS in Sabarkantha, PL Vaghela, said, “The two have been organising public gatherings in villages every night for the past few days regarding the Hathras case without police permission.”

He added: “We also received pictures from state intelligence which showed that they were not wearing any masks. The number of Covid cases have been rising in Sabarkantha, especially Prantij, and we booked them under IPC 188 and arrested them yesterday. Since it’s a bailable offence, the duo was released from custody last night itself.”

Taking the social media, the left wing student organisation affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said: “Comrades Nitish Mohan (Convenor, SFI Gujarat) and Chirag Patel (Dist Sec, Ahmedabad) are arrested by Prantij Police in Gujarat for organising public meetings against rape culture and assault on democracy (sic).”

