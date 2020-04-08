Gujarat: Sewing needle removed from lioness’ stomach

Veterinarians operate upon the lioness to remove a needle from her stomach, at veterinary hospital in Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh. (Photo credit: Gujarat forest department) Veterinarians operate upon the lioness to remove a needle from her stomach, at veterinary hospital in Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh. (Photo credit: Gujarat forest department)

In a rare occurrence, a lioness from Ranigala forest in Bhavanagar was found to have ingested a sewing needle but a team of veterinarians of Sakkarbaug Zoo and veterinary college of Junagadh Agricultural University performed a surgery on the animal and removed the object from the lioness’ stomach.

“The animal was brought to Sakkarbaug Zoo veterinary hospital three days ago. X-ray scans detected a radio-opaque foreign body in her stomach. A team of veterinarians of Sakkarbaug Zoo veterinary hospital tried to see the object through endoscopy and tried to extract it. But the object had pierced the stomach wall and was protruding into peritoneum, As a last resort, the veterinarians surgically removed the object which was eventually found to be a sewing needle. The animal has been recovering from the procedure,” Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife circle told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The lioness was rescued from Ranigala forest in Jesar range of Bhavanar district a few days ago and was kept at animal rescue centre initially. “We observed that the behaviour of the lioness was abnormal and therefore rescued it and shifted it to rescue centre. While under observation at rescue centre, nothing abnormal was found. Therefore, we referred her to Sakkarbaug Zoo where X-ray and other facilities are there,” Saneep Kumar, deputy conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife division said.

Kumar said that the lioness could have ingested the needle while eating her prey. “While it is difficult to establish exactly as to how the lioness could have ingested the needle, one possibility is that some herbivore could have ingested it and the lioness could have eaten that herbivore, in the process ingesting the object herself. But one thing is certain, that the needle has come from the revenue area where farmers use it to sew bags after packing their produce in them,” said the DCF.

He added that the lioness is around five to seven years old.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd