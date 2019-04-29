Gujarat: Severe heat wave in state, mercury soars over 46 degrees

SEVERE heat wave conditions prevailed in Gujarat as mercury breached the 46 degree Celsius mark on Sunday. Kandla Airport recorded a high of 46.8 degree Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe heat wave to prevail in parts of Gujarat on April 29 and 30.

On Sunday, maximum temperature across the state hovered between 43 and 44 degree Celsius. The IMD forecast for Sunday read: “Severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Valsad, Porbandar, Veraval, Diu, Bhavnagar and Kutch. Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of the district of Surat.”

The weather department’s forecast warned for Monday: “Severe heat wave conditions in the districts of Saurashtra and Kutch namely Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Kutch, besides Diu. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of south Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Surat and Valsad, besides Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, Surendranagar.”

As per the IMD forecast for April 30, the heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of south Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Surat and Valsad; Saurashtra-Kutch’s Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Rajkot, Amreli and Surendranagar.

The IMD has alerted: “Heat is tolerable for general public, but moderate health concern for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases.” It has suggested to avoid heat exposure; wear lightweight, light-colour, loose, cotton clothes and cover head.