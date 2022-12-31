scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus.

Nine persons were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat) and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

