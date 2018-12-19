Gujarat: Seven tuition centres sealed in Surat over lack of fire safety

The Surat Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) fire department on Tuesday sealed seven tuition centres over lack of fire safety norms such as absence of emergency exit, ventilation and fire extinguisher in classrooms.

Advertising

In the evening, seals of two centres were, however, opened after the owners assured the SMC of following the fire safety norms.

The SMC move comes after a major fire broke out at Agam tuition centre at Vesu on November 26 due to short-circuit in which a student and a teacher had died. The fire officials after primary investigations found that there were no emergency exit, ventilation and fire extinguisher in the classrooms.

Following the incident, the SMC’s fire department officials had carried out a survey of several tuition centres in the city and gave notices to 230 of them for not adhering to safety norms. After fifteen days since the notices were issued, the officials had found that over 100 tuition centres had worked on the directives of the fire department.

Advertising

To find out about other tuition centres, SMC officials on Tuesday carried out the surprise checks.

Sources said that the seven centres which were sealed by the fire officials are Narayana Academy, Quark Classes, BETA Academy, Dev Classes, Innovative Academy, Zircon Classes and Children Mind Classes.

SMC’s chief fire officer B K Pareek said, “Among these seven tuition centres, we have found that two centres — Dev Classes and Quark Classes — were dangerous so we have advised them to shift as they were running from basements of an commercial complex. The Narayana Academy and Innovative Classes, which were sealed, were later opened after the owners gave us in writing that they will start working on the fire safety system in their classes.”