Gujarat: Seven held for beating up man in Vadodara village

Police have arrested seven persons for beating up a man and parading him at Gajadra village in Vadodara on Saturday. Initially, it was reported that the man, identified as 35-year-old Ladun Hakam Kisku from Odisha, was beaten up on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

However, police probe found that the man was beaten up by locals after a woman accused him of misbehaviour. According to police, Kisku approached a woman for water, but she mistook it and began screaming for help. As Kisku tried to flee, he was caught by villagers who thrashed him and paraded him in the village before handing him over to the police.

In a 20-second video of the incident that went viral on social media, villagers were seen slapping the victim. Police have booked six persons — Anil Parmar, Bhayji Parmar, Gopal Parmar, Neel Vasava, Thakor Parmar and Ghanshyam Parmar, all residents of the same village — for rioting. After the arrest of three persons on Sunday night, two more names cropped up during interrogation.

One of them, Yogesh Parmar, was arrested along with the three others on Monday. According to the police, the man, who hailed from Odisha, is suffering from depression. “His family says that he is suffering from depression, and he would leave home, disappear for a few days and come back…Till few years ago, he worked at Apollo tyres in West Bengal, but quit his job and moved back to Odisha,” police had earlier said.

With his family members yet to arrive from Odisha, Kisku spent the last two days at Waghodia police station. His colleagues from Apollo tyres factory where he worked came to the police station on Monday and identified him.

