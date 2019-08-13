Gujarat: Seven fishermen dead, nine rescued in Porbandar

A TOTAL of seven fishermen were found dead, while nine others were rescued as of Sunday night — making the total rescue count to 88 — after their boats capsized and were wrecked in the rough sea near Porbandar coast of Gujarat on Friday night.

According to officials, a total of 95 fishermen in 19 boats had set sail on Friday night from Porbandar port, despite warnings from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) regarding the rough weather. By late Friday night, 79 fishermen in 16 boats returned to the port, while 16 fishermen in three boats were trapped in the sea. By Saturday evening, multiple teams of ICG and police found the bodies of six fishermen from four to five miles off the Porbandar coast, even as 10 people were still missing.

“The rescue operation had begun from Friday itself, in which ICG was involved in off-shore operations and police was involved in on-shore ones. We managed to rescue nine persons on Sunday and one more body was found. The injured were given first-aid and some were shifted to Civil Hospital. The rescue operation has now ended,” said Parthraj Parthrajsinh Gohil, Superintend-ent of Police, Porbandar. Officials also informed The Indian Express that three boats were wrecked and capsized in the stormy weather which resulted in

seven fatalities. “The ICG used the Samudra Pavak ship, a Dornier aircraft and a chopper to locate the missing persons. On Friday night, three boats had sunk after being damaged due to bad weather,” said Gohil.

The administration does not allow fishermen to enter the coastal waters from June 16 to August 15 every year due to rough weather and to increase the fish population.