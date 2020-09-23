Gujarat: Seven detained for extorting money after impersonating as cops

After the raid, the seven accused were detained from the vehicle and police also seized fake police ID cards, fake currency notes, two airguns and 12 cellphones. (Representational)

Seven persons were detained in Ahmedabad on Monday night for allegedly impersonating as Gujarat Police personnel and committing extortions and loot amounting to Rs 1.30 crore in various cities in the past three years.

According to police, a team of Ramol police station in Ahmedabad received a tip-off on Monday night that a group of persons, who impersonated as police officers and looted people, were travelling in a Fortuner XUV vehicle near New Maninagar area of Ahmedabad.

After the raid, the seven accused were detained from the vehicle and police also seized fake police ID cards, fake currency notes, two airguns and 12 cellphones.

The accused have been identified as Kirit Amin (30), a resident of Modasa in Aravalli, Bhavnaben Amin (31), a resident of Modasa in Aravalli, Javed Hussain Chauhan (31), a resident of Kheda, Jagmohan Shastri (58), a resident of Kheda, Wasim Saiyyad (32), a resident of Kheda, Ankur Patel (24) and Pankaj Rathore (34), both residents of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the gang used to impersonate as a raiding police team with one senior officer, one women constable and other constables and used to extort money from people.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused gang, Achal Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, said, “The accused gang has been active in Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat for the past three years. They have a network of agents in cities who spread the word out among people, usually traders and jewellers, that gold ornaments which have been stolen, are available at extremely cheap rates. After the trap has been laid, when a customer approaches these agents to buy the gold at cheap rates, the fake police team raids the place and threatens to book the customer for alleged gold theft. They then extort money from these customers who walk into their traps.”

According to police, the gang has been involved in 35 extortion and loot incidents at Ahmedabad, Kheda, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Dang, Junagadh, Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Sutrapada in Maharashtra amounting to Rs 1.30 crore.

An FIR has been filed at Ramol police station against the seven accused under Indian Penal Code sections 399 (making preparations to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 170 (whosoever pretends to hold any office as a public servant), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using any forged document as genuine).

