Gujarat: Seven detained after 2 injured following clash between two groups

Seven persons were detained and a case of assault and rioting was registered on Tuesday after two persons were injured in a clash between groups from two communities allegedly over driving a motorbike in Prabhas Patan near Veraval in Gir Somnath district late on Monday, police said.

According to police, the violence took place at around 10 pm at Kolivada Naka in Main Bazar of Prabhas Patan following an argument between youth of the two communities earlier in the evening in Dudhwada area.

Police said that a youth’s bike brushed past another vehicle at Dudhwada around 6 pm, leading to an argument. However, the matter was sorted out.

“After the incident, rumour spread in an area dominated by the community of the biker that he was manhandled by the other community. Community members assembled on the street and attacked two men from the other community, who were passing by and were unaware of the earlier incident,” inspector NM Ahir, in charge of Prabhas Patan police station, told The Indian Express.

“The two men suffered serious injuries in the assault by a group of around 27 men. One of them received four stitches for his head injury. The rioters also vandalised bikes of the two victims and a nearby shop. They also threw glass bottles at police initially but we managed to disperse them,” said the inspector.

In his complaint, one of the victims stated that they were en route to their homes after offering evening prayers when they were attacked by a mob at Kolivada Naka. He named Paresh Sharma, Ramesh Pakoda, Vasu Bamaniya, Pitho, Ashok Vaja, Vishal Pado, Kishor Vasan and a mob of around 20 unidentified men.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the injured men, Prabhas Patan police booked seven men under IPC Sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), rioting as well as under 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

“We have detained the seven persons named in the FIR and have initiated the process of getting them tested for Covid-19. If they test negative, we will arrest them formally. The situation is peaceful,” Ahir added.