Gujarat: Seven dead in two accidents in Amreli, Kheda

Seven persons, including two children, died while three others were critically injured in two road accidents in Amreli and Kheda districts on Monday and Sunday night.

According to police, an accident occurred between a car and a truck around 3 pm in Babapur village under Amreli Taluka on the Amreli-Bagasara road when four members of a family died on the spot, while three others were rushed to hospital for emergency aid.

According to police, seven persons, all belonging to a single family from Gavadka village in Amreli, were travelling in a Maruti Zen car when their vehicle collided with a truck coming from the other side on Amreli-Bagasara road.

The deceased have been identified as Kanuben Rathod, Kanchan Rathod, Jaydeep Rathod and Hetal Rathod, all natives of Gavadka village in Amreli. The three injured have been identified as Pasu Rathod, Hansa Rathod and Jignesh Rathod. According to police, among the four deceased, two are children of the injured Jignesh Rathod. However, their exact age cannot be confirmed as of now.

“After the accident, teams of police and 108 ambulance rushed to the spot and along with passersby, the three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The four bodies have been brought to civil hospital where the process of post-mortem will start,” said a police officer at Amreli Taluka police station.

In another accident in Kheda, three people on a bike met with an accident when they were allegedly coming from wrong side and hit a state transport (ST) bus in a head-on collision around 9:30 pm on Sunday. According to police, the accident occurred near Bhumel railway overbridge in Chaklasi area of Kheda when an ST bus was going from Vadodara to Porbandar on its route. The deceased have been identified as Reshma Ben, Jayesh Mistri and Ajaysinh, all residents of Kheda.

“The two male victims died on the spot due to the impact of the accident while Reshma Ben was declared brought dead by doctors at civil hospital in Kheda,” said a police official at Chaklasi police station in Kheda.

