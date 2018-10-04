Gujarat: Set up fast track courts for speedy trial of rape cases, govt tells HC

“In the meeting of the state Cabinet, the incidents of minors’ rape in the state have been termed as very sad and to punish such elements (who rape minors)..”, said Pradeepsinh Jadeja. (Source: Facebook) “In the meeting of the state Cabinet, the incidents of minors’ rape in the state have been termed as very sad and to punish such elements (who rape minors)..”, said Pradeepsinh Jadeja. (Source: Facebook)

To ensure speedy trial in rape cases of minors in the state, the government has requested the Gujarat High Court (HC) to establish fast-track courts.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Quoting the CM, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, “In the meeting of the state Cabinet, the incidents of minors’ rape in the state have been termed as very sad and to punish such elements (who rape minors), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested HC to hold trial of such cases in fast track courts. The decision has been taken to ensure maximum death penalty for the accused in such cases by filing of chargesheet and completion of trial.”

Jadeja was also quoted as saying that special public prosecutors will be appointed in cases of rape of girls aged below 12 years.

Referring to the Sabarkantha case and a couple of other cases reported from Surat recently, Jadeja said that the accused in those cases were arrested and the cases were being investigated by senior women police officers.

He also said that rape victims aged below 14 years will be given compensation of Rs 4.50 lakhs by the state government.

