Gujarat: Set shops in smaller towns, PM Modi urges Patidar businessmen

Urging the Patidar business community to “move out of big cities”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that they establish businesses in smaller towns to spread the scope of development in Gujarat.

Listing benefits such as “low investment, low rates of buildings, labour and wider spread of development”, Modi urged the businessmen to look beyond the “15-20 big cities of Gujarat”.

“We can build an economic empire, moving out of cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara or Bhavnagar… I appeal to you that you now decide that whatever we do, we don’t want to do in the big cities. Let us pick 25-30 small cities and make them throbbing with activity. Who knew Surat 30 years ago? Hasn’t it gone ahead? Just like that I want to develop these small cities,” Modi said at the inauguration of the biennial Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) virtually Friday. The summit is being held in Surat.

Modi appealed to the businessmen to invest in agriculture and not just in real-estate. “Only buying and selling land… you want to do only that? Lay huge schemes, build these many flats, these many bungalows… That is also a job. Just like you make diamonds shine, make the farmers, too, shine,” the PM said.

The prime minister stressed that food processing had a huge potential. “But we are far behind in that field because private investment is not coming into agriculture. Our farmers are small farmers, but we need to plan in a big way using modern methods. Imagine, you, sons of farmers, you play in billions. And our country has to import edible oil worth Rs 80,000 crore, then should I not have expectations from you? Should we be atma nirbhar (self-reliant) only in diamonds?” he said.

Stating that agriculture has not progressed much, Modi said, “A builder comes and builds a tall building (on an agricultural land) and makes profit. But that is different. Now, when Narmada waters have reached every corner, I wish that you think of agriculture as a big business and modernise it. We have the capacity to feed the world but we are not using our potential to the full”.

Addressing the Patidars, he said, “There are some boys in your area, who come out against us raising flags… They would not even know how you spent your days in darkness … They go out on the streets shouting ‘Murdabad Murdabad’ – your sons only, tell them… about what kind of days you have seen and from where we came from”.

Modi recalled that as the chief minister of Gujarat he had built check dams, which not only caused the water level to rise but “also the price of the land”. He also urged the businessmen to adopt 5-6 districts and build 75 “Amrut sarovars” or ponds in each district before the upcoming independence day.

PM Modi also referred to the 24-hour power supply scheme—Jyotigram Yojana—he had launched as the chief minister. It was because of the scheme, he said, that diamond polishers took their “emery wheel” back to their villages in Bhavnagar from the “small rooms where 25 polishers worked”. These workers could go back to their native places, “work in their agricultural fields, and look after parents and polished diamonds in their free time”, he said. The diamond industry of Surat is powered by a labour force mainly from the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Rajkot in Saurashtra.

The prime minister further emphasised that the government is putting all possible efforts through its policies to create an environment where youth from an ordinary family become entrepreneurs. “We should never forget the words of Sardar Patel who said that India does not lack wealth, we have to just use our minds and resources to use this wealth in the best possible way. Today India has so much. We just have to boost our self-confidence, our spirit of self-reliance. This confidence will come only when there is the participation of everyone in the development,” he said

Patidar businessmen from different parts of Gujarat will participate in the three-day GPBS 2022 that commenced on Friday at the International Exhibition cum Convention hall of Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Sarsana in Surat.