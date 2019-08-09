Senior doctor says ‘Won’t treat Gujarati people’, sent on leave

The medical superintendent of Government hospital at Billimora taluka in Navsari district has been asked to go on leave for five days after an inquiry proved that she refused to treat local patients saying she would only treat patients from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

Dr Smita Tiwari who was appointed medical superintendent at Meghushi hospital in March this year also allegedly insulted the Billimora Nagar Palika BJP president and other members when they went to the hospital to discuss about the issue.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Meghushi government hospital in Billimora when a woman, Veenaben Rushi, was standing in queue outside the room of Tiwari, who is a paediatrician, with the case papers of her 10-year-old son who was suffering from fever. Veenaben said there were at least 50 women waiting with their children.

After waiting for around one hour, Veenaben and other women went inside and found Dr Tiwari busy on her phone. When the women requested her to check the patients, Dr Tiwari allegedly told them, “I am not here to treat Gujarati patients, I will treat patients of UP and Bihar… You Gujarati people harassed me and my father earlier.” She also asked the women to leave her chamber.

Advertising

On getting information about the incident, Billimora Nagar Palika BJP president Mukesh Naik reached the hospital along with a few women members of the Nagar Palika and leader of Opposition, Arvind Patel. Dr Tiwari allegedly misbehaved with them and asked them to get out of her chamber, challenging them to do what they can.

Mukesh Naik registered a complaint to Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Health Department, Dr RK Kanchal, in Surat. The RDD set up a probe panel comprising Dr DH Bhavsar, chief district health officer of Navsari, Dr Sujit Parmar, reproductive and child health officer of Navsari, and DJ Sopariwala, administrative officer of RDD Surat, to probe into the allegations.

The team visited the hospital on Thursday and took the statements of hospital staff, patients, Dr Smita Tiwari and Mukesh Naik. The team sent its report to RDD Dr Kanchal and Dr HK Bhavsar, incharge additional director of medical services at Gandhinagar, following which Dr Smita Tiwari was sent on leave for five days from Thursday.

Veenaben told The Indian Express, “My son Yash, 10, was having fever for two days and I went to the hospital to get medicines. I was standing in the queue since morning but for around one-and-half-hours, not a single patient was called inside Dr Smita Tiwari’s room. There were over 50 patients. When we went inside and asked her about the delay in examining patients, she told us that she was here not to treat Gujarati patients. She said she would rather treat patients of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. She even misbehaved with other staffers. Later we took our children to a private clinic.”

Mukesh Naik said, “We tried to explain to Dr Smita Tiwari but she did not listen and asked us to leave her chamber. We complained to RDD Surat Dr RK Kanchal seeking action against her. We requested him to transfer her out of Billimora.”

Dr RK Kanchal said, “Dr Smita Tiwari was working with the Primary Health Care Centre at Savli. She got promotion and was posted at the government hospital in Billimora in March 2019. Our three-member committee has found what she told the patients, which was confirmed by hospital staffers. She told them, ‘I will not treat Gujarati patients and will treat only patients of UP and Bihar as the Gujarati people harassed me and my father a lot.’ Other doctors in the hospital also said that she was irregular at work and her behaviour was inappropriate. We have requested the Additional Director of Medical Services to transfer her as she is not fit to be the medical superintendent in government hospital at Billimora.”

Dr Smita Tiwari she did not respond to calls or messages.