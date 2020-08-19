Gujarat sees record testing: 57k samples in 24 hours

With 1,126 people across the state testing positive for coronavirus and 1,131 Covid-19 patients being discharged, Gujarat has reported over 81,000 cases till date. More than 63,000 of these patients have been recorded as discharged patients. (Representational)

Gujarat witnessed the maximum Covid-19 testing till date on Tuesday, with over 57,000 samples taken in a span of 24 hours, a day after testing had taken a dip with around 45,000 samples. The state reported as many new Covid-19 patients as it reported as discharged patients on Tuesday. According to the state health bulletin, it now has 61 laboratories for confirmatory tests available across the state.

With 1,126 people across the state testing positive for coronavirus and 1,131 Covid-19 patients being discharged, Gujarat has reported over 81,000 cases till date. More than 63,000 of these patients have been recorded as discharged patients.

Ahmedabad and Surat continue to report the highest number of cases as well as deaths primarily due to Covid-19. The two districts in total reported over 400 new cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

Both Jamnagar and Bhavnagar districts reported a spurt in positive cases, reporting nearly 50 new cases each on Tuesday. As Panchmahals crossed 1,000 cases, a 75-bed ward – having 60 beds equipped with oxygen – was inaugurated by nodal Covid-19 officer Rajesh Manjhu.

Bhavnagar, which added two deaths due to Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, has seen a slight rise in the district’s fatality rate in the past week – from 1.5 percent as of August 13 to now 1.7 percent as of August 18.

