Gujarat sees over 1,400 deaths in 12 weeks, highest case fatality rate in country

Till Friday 1,421 people had succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Gujarat in a span of nearly 12 weeks, maintaining its case fatality rate at 6.2 per cent, which is the highest in the country. Around 500 new cases were reported on Friday taking the state tally past 22,500. Gujarat at present has 5,619 active cases — the highest since June1. On May 31, the active cases stood at more than 5,800.

Even as the new testing policy, that does not require a government-appointed nodal officer’s approval, became effective from Friday, the number of samples taken in a 24-hour cycle – 5,213 – was fewer than that taken on Thursday when 5,620 samples were taken.

A total of 29 people tested positive from the rural jurisdiction of Ahmedabad, with the confirmed cases from the area crossing 500, of the nearly 16,000 cases reported from Ahmedabad so far. While 327 tested positive across Ahmedabad, another 243 were discharged. All over the state, 392 were discharged, taking the tally of those discharged till date to nearly 15,500.

Vadodara tally neared 1,500 with 37 new cases. Gandhinagar reported the deaths of two more patients while the districts of Aravalli, Patan and Bharuch reported death of one patient each while another patient who came to Gujarat from another state too succumbed to the disease.

The number of cases from Surat neared the 2,500-mark with 77 people testing positive in a single day even as three Covid-19 positive patients died.

