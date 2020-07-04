Coronavirus outbreak: Gujarat sees highest single day surge, crosses 35k mark

Giving details of the number of cases reported by six other states on Friday, the bulletin stated that Maharashtra reported 6,364 cases, Tamil Nadu 4,328 cases, Delhi 2,520 cases, Telangana 1,892 cases, Karnataka 1,698 and Uttar Pradesh 972 cases. (Representational) Giving details of the number of cases reported by six other states on Friday, the bulletin stated that Maharashtra reported 6,364 cases, Tamil Nadu 4,328 cases, Delhi 2,520 cases, Telangana 1,892 cases, Karnataka 1,698 and Uttar Pradesh 972 cases. (Representational)

On a day when Gujarat reported the highest single day surge of 712 new cases, with Surat taking the lead with 253 cases, the state health department in its daily bulletin stated that the daily Covid-19 count in six other states has seen a rise, compared to which “Gujarat’s is the lowest”.

For the first time, the state also tested a record-high number of samples — 8,481 in a 24-hour cycle, fully utilising the state’s available testing capacity. Gujarat has now tested over 4.04 lakh samples, adding a lakh since June 17 until when 3.03 lakh samples had been tested.

Giving details of the number of cases reported by six other states on Friday, the bulletin stated that Maharashtra reported 6,364 cases, Tamil Nadu 4,328 cases, Delhi 2,520 cases, Telangana 1,892 cases, Karnataka 1,698 and Uttar Pradesh 972 cases. It also stated that the nationwide numbers of Covid-19 cases “have seen a rise in the past three days.”

With Saturday’s new cases, Gujarat has now reported over 35,000 positive cases.

Surat, which has been reporting over 200 cases since June 29, added 253 cases taking the total here to more than 5,700, as per the state health bulletin. However, the local administration reported a total of 265 cases, reporting the district total at 6,232 cases. Surat local district administration has also declared 238 deaths till date of Covid-19 positive patients against the state’s declaration of only 176 deaths, seeing an underreporting of more than 62 deaths by the state health department.

Ahmedabad recorded its lowest since April 28, reporting only 172 cases, seven of them from the rural limits, and nine deaths, all from the municipal corporation area. Ahmedabad till now has reported over 21,700 cases.

Vadodara with 61 new cases, took the total here to more than 2,500 cases now.

Rajkot saw a jump by 47 cases, taking the total here to 369, while Gandhinagar crossed 700 cases.

AMC also declared 19 more micro containment zones, five of them from the west zone, several bungalows in south west zone including three in Anweshan Row House, Bopal, two residential blocks in northwest zone and a floor with four flats near Gulaab Tower in Thaltej. Another four micro containment zones including municipal labour quarters in India Colony, two colonies in Chharanagar and one settlement in Sabarmati were delisted from the microcontainment zones.

In a press release on Saturday, AMC also stated that its initiative of mobile medical vans for OPD consultations has resulted in referring 462 patients with severe acute respiratory infection to UHC and hospitals and another 826 with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes were referred for clinical treatment to UHCs, CHCs and hospitals. However, no data was given of how many of those referred tested positive.

The AMC also announced the commencement of ‘Doctor Mitra Yojana’, starting July 3, wherein 21 of the total 74 urban health centres across the city, will remain open from 5 pm to 9 pm apart from the regular UHC operation hours from 9 am to 5 pm otherwise.

Some other districts, which had reported fewer numbers, saw a jump as well. These include Bhavnagar (20), Valsad (19), Bharuch (15), and Navsari (11).

