Gujarat sees highest jump in a day, 90 cases in 24-hour span

Gujarat reported its highest jump with 90 reporting positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour span, as of Thursday, most of which were reported from the containment zones in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot, with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area reporting the highest at 56 cases. This takes the state tally to 279.

Cautioning against panic, principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi said, “This is normal as following Tablighi Jamaat cases, we have put into force our action plan wherein we are testing the maximum possible, especially in the hotspots.”

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra ordered use of force if people resisted being taken to hospital as the AMC began aggressive testing. Nehra tweeted, “Now, those who have tested positive are refusing to get admitted in a hospital… How much more difficult will some people make it for us to save their lives?! I have ordered use of force if required.”

Speaking to this paper, Nehra said that despite testing positive, the AMC had to come across at least three families who refused to be hospitalised. “Owing to our intensive surveillance, we had taken their samples from their home. They tested positive and we sent our teams to bring them to the hospital but they refused. After nearly four to five hours of convincing, counselling and persuasion they agreed. We have been treating the situation with utmost empathy and will continue doing so.”

Ravi added that the state at present has 70,000 RTPCR kits and additionally, SVP Hospital too has now received approval from ICMR to begin testing. With this, the state now has 10 diagnostic testing facilities, including three private facilities. In a 24-hour span, a total of 1,975 samples were taken.

“Besides, rapid antibody test kits, a set numbering in a few thousands, perhaps 3,000 or 4,000 is expected to arrive (from the Centre) by Friday evening or Saturday. We have ordered for 50,000 but it requires to be imported so may take some time (for all 50,000),” said Ravi.

Ahmedabad

Of the 56 new cases in Ahmedabad, majority have been detected from the hotspots of Astodia, Danilimda and Ghodasar, said Ravi. This takes the Ahmedabad district total to 142 cases.

Ahmedabad also reported a death, with a 48-year-old man succumbing to COVID-19 at the SVP Hospital. He reportedly had a co-morbid condition of hypertension. The death toll in the state now stands at 17 with Ahmedabad reporting 6 deaths until now.

Mass testing in Rajkot

Two days after a 42-year-old casual labourer from Jungleshwar area tested positive for coronavirus, two women from the same locality also tested positive on Thursday, taking the district total to 13.

A press release by RMC stated that after sealing the area around Jungleshwar-27 as part of cluster containment measure, samples of 51 individuals from the area were tested. Out of them, two returned positive, while the rest tested negative.

Vadodara

On Thursday, Vadodara reported 21 new positive COVID-19 cases from the red zone area of Nagarwada. While four cases tested positive in the morning, the number rose to 21 by the evening. As a part of mass sampling after the first case from Nagarwada was reported, 443 samples have been sent for testing between Sunday and Thursday. Of the 39 positive cases, six have been discharged while two died.

Other districts

In a first, Dahod reported its first case — a nine-year-old girl who tested positive for coronavirus. She is being treated in Vadodara. With the new district, Gujarat now sees 18 of the total 33 districts affected by COVID-19.

Anand reported its second case with a 45-year-old garage mechanic testing positive with source of infection unknown.

Patan reported seven new cases with six of them belonging to the same family from Sidhpur tehsil of the district from Nedra village.

Surat

In Surat, a 70-year-old watchman of a residential society in the Rander area hotspot tested positive on Wednesday. On April 7, a 52-year-old resident of the same society had died. Another 42-year-old woman from another hotspot area, Adajan Patiya, in Surat tested positive.

