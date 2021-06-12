Gujarat sees 481 new Covid cases, nine deaths

Customers dine at a restaurant in Anand Nagar as Ahmedabad city unlocks on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Friday reported 481 new Covid-19 cases while nine others succumbed to the infection. In the 18-44 age group, the state managed to administer 1.94 lakh doses, even as tribal districts such as Narmada sees a low turnout.

At Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which also administered the Covaxin vaccine to beneficiaries in mid-May, is yet to receive the stock for the second doses to be administered, the period for which began from June 8 onwards. Medical officer of health Devesh Patel said, “The stock is yet to arrive from the government. We do have time as the period is from 28 days onwards and we are expecting the stock to be available soon.”

In Narmada district, the age group of 18 to 44 has seen an average 62.45 per cent coverage since June 4 to June 11, Assistant Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Dr Vipul Gamit said.

Narmada, which has eight centres in the rural tribal belt and two in the urban centre of Rajpipla town, has seen more enthusiasm in the urban centre, Gamit said.

“We are administering 2,000 doses daily to the age group of 18 to 44, which is divided as 200 recipients at 10 vaccination centres. Our target was 14,000 and we have administered 8,745 vaccines until June 11. There is still some hesitation in the tribal areas… We are holding meetings with the sarpanches of the villages as well as encouraging persons from the age group of 45 to 60, who have already taken vaccines to become ‘Vaccination Ambassadors’ in their neighbourhood.”

Gamit added that in comparison to the coverage of the 18 to 44 age group, the 45 to 60 age group has seen 82% coverage for the first dose and 46% for the second.

“We are also mobilising the recipients in some remote villages. On Thursday, we mobilised 135 persons at a centre in a remote area. We are hoping that the word of mouth information will help, apart from the sarpanches playing a key role in disseminating the message to people,” Gamit said.