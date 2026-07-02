Gujarat sees 37% decline in TB mortality rate, new cases down by 34% since 2015: Govt cites Central data

Vaghani said that this remarkable achievement of the state government was discussed in the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadJul 2, 2026 12:06 AM IST
TB mortality rate, Gujarat TB mortality rate, Gujarat tuberculosis (TB) cases, tuberculosis (TB) cases, Jitu Vaghani, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsIn 2025, 3,971 Gram Panchayats in Gujarat achieved TB Mukt Panchayat status, accounting for 27% of the total gram panchayats in Gujarat, it added.
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GUJARAT HAS recorded a 34 per cent (%) reduction in new tuberculosis (TB) cases and a 37% decline in the TB mortality rate in 2023 compared to 2015 and in recognition of the same, it has been ranked first in the country in the category of ‘States with Most Improvement’ in 2025, a statement said on Wednesday.

Quoting government  spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani, it added, “…according to the Government of India report, Gujarat recorded a 34% reduction in new TB cases and a 37% decline in the TB mortality rate in 2023 compared to 2015. In recognition of this achievement, Gujarat ranked first in the country in the “States with Most Improvement” category in 2025.”

Vaghani said that this remarkable achievement of the state government was discussed in the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

Citing the Central government report, Vaghani added that, the estimated incidence of new TB cases in Gujarat during 2024 was 186 per one lakh population. Based on this, Gujarat ranked sixth among the states with the lowest TB burden in the country and fourth among the larger states, he further added.

The minister said that from January 2026 to May 2026, Gujarat identified and initiated treatment for 57,334 TB patients against the Central government’s pro-rata target of 58,333 achieving 98.30% of the target. “Of these, 50,928 patients, accounting for 91% were declared disease-free within a short period,” the release stated.

“…under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – 100-Day Campaign, launched by the Government of India on 24 March 2026, door-to-door TB screening was conducted in 5,012 high-risk villages across the state,” said the statement.

In 2025, 3,971 Gram Panchayats in Gujarat achieved TB Mukt Panchayat status, accounting for 27% of the total gram panchayats in Gujarat, it added.

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Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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