Gujarat sees 37% decline in TB mortality rate, new cases down by 34% since 2015: Govt cites Central data

In 2025, 3,971 Gram Panchayats in Gujarat achieved TB Mukt Panchayat status, accounting for 27% of the total gram panchayats in Gujarat, it added.

GUJARAT HAS recorded a 34 per cent (%) reduction in new tuberculosis (TB) cases and a 37% decline in the TB mortality rate in 2023 compared to 2015 and in recognition of the same, it has been ranked first in the country in the category of ‘States with Most Improvement’ in 2025, a statement said on Wednesday.

Quoting government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani, it added, “…according to the Government of India report, Gujarat recorded a 34% reduction in new TB cases and a 37% decline in the TB mortality rate in 2023 compared to 2015. In recognition of this achievement, Gujarat ranked first in the country in the “States with Most Improvement” category in 2025.”