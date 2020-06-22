Gujarat secretariat official tests positive for Covid, state tally crosses 27,000

Death toll in the state reached 1,667 with 25 more succumbing to the virus on Sunday. (Representational) Death toll in the state reached 1,667 with 25 more succumbing to the virus on Sunday. (Representational)

An official of the General Administration Department (GAD) at the secretariat in Gandhinagar was among 592 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the state tally to 27,365. Surat, which has been seeing a spike in cases since Thursday, reported 176 cases in a single day.

Kamal Dayani, Principal Secretary, GAD, confirmed to this paper that an officer of the Protocol (section) tested positive. “We have alerted his 4-5 team members not to come to office for a few days. The office will also be sanitised tomorrow,” said Dayani.

“The Class I official has been admitted in a private hospital in the Gandhinagar Urban Develo-pment Area (GUDA), while three of his family members have been home quarantined,” said Dr Kalpesh Goswami, medical officer health, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Death toll in the state reached 1,667 with 25 more succumbing to the virus on Sunday.

Among these, 20 were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one each from Chhota Udepur and Aravalli. As many as 655 patients recovered and were discharged.

Ahmedabad reported 273 fresh cases, taking the total number in the district to 18,837, while death toll in the district rose to 1,332. With 176 cases, Surat reported the second highest number of fresh cases in a day, taking the total number in the district to 3,233. Vadodara reported 41 new cases, where the total cases reached 1,867.

In Ahmedabad, a day after the declaration of new micro containment areas, the West zone that initially did not report much cases, reported the highest of 836 active cases as on Sunday. Out of total 3,561 active cases, the North zone reported the second highest of 730 cases while the central zone, which reported the highest cases initially, stood at 380 cases. The revised micro containment list of AMC also has the highest number of areas with a population of 1,831 under containment from the west zone.

