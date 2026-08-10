Fire breaks out in basement of Gujarat secretariat building in Gandhinagar

A fire broke out in the basement of a building at Gujarat Secretariat in Gandhinagar (Photo/AI-generated)

A fire spread through the basement of a Gujarat state secretariat building in Gandhinagar on Monday morning, officials said, adding that the blaze’s source is still unknown.

The Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 7.50 am about the fire in the basement of Block 9 of the New Sachivalaya in Sector 10, an officer told The Indian Express. However, the fire was brought under control in about an hour, though smoke kept billowing out of the area.

The block houses the office of the State Election Commission along with the government departments of Narmada, water resources, water supply, women and child development, and Kalpasar (Gulf of Khambhat Development Project).