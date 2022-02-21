Gujarat second in wind power and third in solar energy in the country: CM Bhupendra Patel

With an installed capacity of 8,900 megawatts of wind power and 6,200 megawatts of solar power, Gujarat stands second and third in the country in the respective sectors, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday.

“In the wind power sector, Gujarat stands second in the country with a 22 per cent share. In solar energy, Gujarat is the third with a 13 per cent share,” Patel said at an event titled “Building a Climate-Resilient Gujarat”, where diplomats from the UK and Switzerland were also present along with officials and students.

“We are encouraging people to set up solar rooftops on their residences. Gujarat tops the list of states in setting up solar rooftops. Out of the total solar rooftop capacity in India, 25 per cent (1,640 megawatts) is in Gujarat. In the last five years, 1,258 megawatts’[worth of] solar rooftops have been set up on houses. More than 3.25 lakh residents have been given Rs 2,151 crore during this five-year period,” he said.

Also on Monday, the government announced Rs 1.5 crore to establish a centre for excellence on climate change at Gujarat University. The government also signed agreements with several agencies, including Unicef and the European Union.

While the memorandum of understanding with Unicef India is about generating awareness and capacity building on solid and liquid waste management, the letter of acceptance received from the European Union was to establish a learning lab at Gujarat Science City, where the event was held.

The government also signed memorandums of understanding with the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar for developing a climate change policy and a road map for net-zero emissions by 2070. Similar agreements were signed with Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda to conduct research on climate change and with Ahmedabad University for assessing the feasibility of carbon capture and storage.

The government also inked a memorandum of understanding with Pandit Deendayal Energy University for a pilot project on solar charging stations for electric vehicles. An agreement with the state-run Gujarat Energy Development Agency was signed to promote green startups.

A pact with Navsari Agricultural University was inked to conduct a study on the impact of climate change on agriculture as well as for research, training and capacity building. The government also signed a deal with Suzlon for developing 2,000 megawatts of power in the Kutch and Saurashtra region.