Gujarat scraps Class 12 state board exams

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 12 exams, the Gujarat cabinet of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to scrap Class 12 state board exams too.

Announcing the decision, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 exams for this academic year are cancelled, taking into account the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap CBSE Class 12 exams owing to the current state of Coronavirus infection in the country.

“Gujarat has supported PM’s decision and decides to cancel GSHSEB Class 12 exams. The action plan for Class 12 students will be declared on the basis of central government’s guidelines,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chuadsama told The Indian Express.

This decision also comes a day after GSHSEB declared its revised schedule for Class 12 exams starting from July 1.

Already, the state government has declared mass promotion for students of Class 1-11.