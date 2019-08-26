Gujarat: School van driver arrested for ‘kidnapping’ girl

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the Gorwa police on Sunday for abducting and confining a 16-year-old girl for two days. The accused identified as Riyaz Sheikh, works as a van driver at the same school where the girl studies. Based on the girl’s parents’ complaint, the accused was booked under IPC sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act (2012).

According to the police, the girl was taking a stroll outside her house on August 21, when Riyaz approached her and forcibly took her to his sister’s house. The family had approached the Gorwa police and lodged a missing person’s complaint. Two days later, on Friday, the girl returned home and informed her parents about the kidnapping. In her statement to the police, she has alleged that she was forcibly taken by Riyaz and kept in confinement for two days, but kept safe.

He was aware of her parents having approached the police and as the pressure mounted, he left her back to the spot where he had kidnapped her from, the girl has stated. “ The motive behind the act is still under investigation. He worked as a van driver at the same school where the girl studied, but she did not commute in his van. She was returned unharmed and no ransom calls were made either.

We have also carried out necessary medical tests and the possibility of a sexual assault has been ruled out too,” said Investigating Officer, R S Dodiya.