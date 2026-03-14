Gujarat school teacher collapses and dies after dropping daughter for board exam amid 39°C heatwave

The deceased, identified as Bhavanbhai Hadiya, a native of Bhavnagar, was returning home after dropping his daughter off for Class 12 board exams. (Representational image)

A 52-year-old school teacher in Gujarat’s Surat fell off his motorcycle on Friday afternoon, allegedly due to dehydration, and died on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Bhavanbhai Hadiya, a resident of Ambika residency at Kamrej and a native of Bhavnagar, was returning home after dropping his daughter off for Class 12 board exams at P P Savani High School.

Surat city witnessed 39 degrees, as per the weather department bulletin on Friday.

Hadiya has been serving as a teacher at a government school in neighbouring Kamrej’s Kathor village.

Utran police inspector S G Padheriya said, “Doctors who conducted the postmortem said that due to the high temperature, Hadiya might have experienced dehydration, and he lost control of the running bike. We are waiting for the post-mortem report.”