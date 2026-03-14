Gujarat school teacher collapses and dies after dropping daughter for board exam amid 39°C heatwave

The school teacher collapsed from his moving motorcycle and died on the spot.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratMar 14, 2026 04:31 PM IST
The deceased, identified as Bhavanbhai Hadiya, a native of Bhavnagar, was returning home after dropping his daughter off for Class 12 board exams. (Representational image)The deceased, identified as Bhavanbhai Hadiya, a native of Bhavnagar, was returning home after dropping his daughter off for Class 12 board exams. (Representational image)
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A 52-year-old school teacher in Gujarat’s Surat fell off his motorcycle on Friday afternoon, allegedly due to dehydration, and died on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Bhavanbhai Hadiya, a resident of Ambika residency at Kamrej and a native of Bhavnagar, was returning home after dropping his daughter off for Class 12 board exams at P P Savani High School.

Surat city witnessed 39 degrees, as per the weather department bulletin on Friday.

Hadiya has been serving as a teacher at a government school in neighbouring Kamrej’s Kathor village.

Utran police inspector S G Padheriya said, “Doctors who conducted the postmortem said that due to the high temperature, Hadiya might have experienced dehydration, and he lost control of the running bike. We are waiting for the post-mortem report.”

Bhavanbhai was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

His daughter, Dipti, learnt about the tragedy when she called her father’s phone, as he did not turn up at the school after her exam was over. Her brother, who answered the call, told her that her father had passed away, the police said.

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Utran police have registered an accidental death case and started a probe.

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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