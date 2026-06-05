Gujarat school principal kills teacher wife during census fieldwork, burns body

The police were called in after a burnt body was found in an isolated place near Chaola village in Rural Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

The Ahmedabad Rural police Thursday arrested the principal of a primary school for allegedly killing his wife and burning her body.

On Wednesday, the police were called in after a burnt body was found alongside the Narmada canal near Chaola village in Rural Ahmedabad. After a primary inquiry, it was confirmed to be that of Reena Baldev Zala, a primary school teacher in Chaloda and resident of Dholka.

An FIR booking an anonymous person(s) for murder was filed at Dholka rural police station. The Surveillance Squad (D Staff) and Local Crime Branch (LCB) were also deployed to investigate the case.