Gujarat: School principal ‘hangs self’ on Teachers’ Day, 4 booked

The principal of a government primary school allegedly hanged himself inside the school office on the Teacher’s Day on Sunday, alleging that two officers of the education department in the district as well as two teachers were extorting money from him. Based on a complaint filed by the teacher’s daughter, police have booked the two officers and two teachers for allegedly driving the principal, Ghanshyam Amrelia, to suicide.

Police said Amrelia, a resident of Dron village in Gir Gadhda taluka of Gir Somnath told his family members at around 9:30 am that he was leaving for work to the school. According to an FIR registered at Gir Gadhda police station, Amrelia’s friend Amin Chauhan went to Amrelia’s home and informed the latter’s daughter and wife that Amrelia had rang him up at around 11 am informing him that he was ending his life due to harassment by staff and asked the former to look after his family.

“I received a WhatsApp message from my father which was a photo of one-page note written by him stating that he was going to end his life due to harassment from his superior officers,” Amrelia’s daughter Bansari (21) has been quoted as saying in the FIR.

After this, Bansari and their tenant Kasa Chauhan, a resident of Harmadiya, rushed to the Thordi village primary school at around 11:45 AM. “We noticed that the door of my father’s office was ajar. We pushed it open and found my father hanging by a rope tied to a ceiling fan,” Bansari said. In the complaint, Bansari stated that no one else was found in the school when they reached there.

Police later recovered a suicide note from Amrelia. Citing the purported suicide, Bansari told police that Jayesh Rathod and Jayesh Goswami, both taluka primary education officers of Gir Gadhda taluka had extorted Rs25 lakh from him, accusing him of drinking despite being a government servant. Similarly, Dilip Gadhesariya, principal of Jamwala Pay-centre School had also demanded Rs7 lakh. Vala Zala, a teacher at Thoradi primary school had also borrowed Rs4 lakh from Amrelia but had started issuing threats that “the file of liquor will move forward,” Amrelia wrote in his letter.

Police have booked the two officers, Gadhesariya and Zala.