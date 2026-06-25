Class 9 Gujarat girl attacks classmate with knife in fight over pickle

The incident occurred in an ashram school in Tapi district. The two girls were eating dinner when one of them asked the other to pass a pickle bottle.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Gujarat student knife attack TapiAccording to the police, the minor allegedly chased her friend into the bathroom, where she was washing her hands, attempted to strangle her and then attacked her with a knife. (Image generated using AI)
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A 15-year-old Class 9 student at an ashram school in Gujarat’s Tapi district was apprehended for allegedly attacking her friend and classmate with a knife after she did not pass a pickle bottle during dinner on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred at a school in Ambach village. The two girls, who had joined the school 10 days ago, were having dinner in the school’s dining hall. When one of the girls stood up to get rice, her friend asked her to bring a pickle bottle from the nearby table. She allegedly refused.

According to the police, the minor allegedly chased her friend into the bathroom, where she was washing her hands. She attempted to strangle her and then attacked her with a knife taken from a nearby table, the police said.

The victim sustained injuries to her hand and cried for help. The school warden and other staff rushed to the spot, found her, and shifted her to a private hospital in Surat, where doctors have reported her condition as stable.

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Attempt to murder case

Following the incident, the school authorities lodged a complaint of attempt to murder at the Valod police station. The minor was apprehended and produced before court.

“The victim’s condition is stable. The minor has been sent to a children’s remand home in Vadodara,” M M Gilator, Police Inspector, Valod police station, said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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