Class 9 Gujarat girl attacks classmate with knife in fight over pickle

According to the police, the minor allegedly chased her friend into the bathroom, where she was washing her hands, attempted to strangle her and then attacked her with a knife. (Image generated using AI)

A 15-year-old Class 9 student at an ashram school in Gujarat’s Tapi district was apprehended for allegedly attacking her friend and classmate with a knife after she did not pass a pickle bottle during dinner on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred at a school in Ambach village. The two girls, who had joined the school 10 days ago, were having dinner in the school’s dining hall. When one of the girls stood up to get rice, her friend asked her to bring a pickle bottle from the nearby table. She allegedly refused.

According to the police, the minor allegedly chased her friend into the bathroom, where she was washing her hands. She attempted to strangle her and then attacked her with a knife taken from a nearby table, the police said.