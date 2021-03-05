Gujarat: Scheme proposed for needy students to crack competitive exams

For the scheme which is a mix of residential and distance learning, a budget provision of Rs 20 crore has been made in the education budget for the financial year 2021-22. (Representational)

In an attempt to provide coaching and training for needy students of classes 11 and 12 of government and grant-in-aid schools preparing for national competitive examinations, the state government has proposed ‘Mission Career Guidance’ scheme.

For the scheme which is a mix of residential and distance learning, a budget provision of Rs 20 crore has been made in the education budget for the financial year 2021-22. The residential schools will help students who are preparing for securing admissions in institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Further, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, where thrust was on online distance education right from primary to higher education, the education department also plans to utilise this provision of Rs 20 crore for setting up an online distance learning facility for these students.

“This scheme is aimed at providing career support to poor students who will be offered equally good training and coaching as some of the popular private establishments in Kota (Rajasthan),” said Education Secretary Vinod Rao.

The Gujarat education department has already roped in Allen coaching institute for this purpose. Though the sponsorship is done by a private player, the education department will provide support base of accommodation and food,

“The government as zero monetary assistance for the training of students as it is to be sponsored by private players. This would be partially residential and partially online. At the moment, Allen has been roped in, but in the future more training institutes can join,” Rao added.

The performance of students from Gujarat in national competitive examinations has always been pointed at by educationists as very few students are able to crack these examinations.

The state education department has also made a provision of 80 crore for strengthening residential education system. Also, a funding from the World Bank will be utilised for residential schools.

“There are two ways in which the residential education system can be improved. One by upgrading the existing ones and the second by setting up new ones. Initially, the existing infrastructure of residential schools like KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas) will be strengthened in a few clusters. These residential schools which will have entrance exams for admission are to help needy and meritorious students in preparing for competitive exams,” Rao said.

Similarly, a provision of Rs 3 crore has been made by the social justice and empowerment department for starting smart school e-learning project in 28 Aadarsh Nivasi Shaalas for Scheduled Castes category and 33 Aadarsh Nivasi Shaalas of Socially and Educationally Backward Castes (SEBC) category.