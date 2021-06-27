Gujarat: Patidar leader Savani joins AAP; Sisodia says 2022 polls will be a fight between BJP, AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia who was in Surat on Sunday inducted businessman, educationist and Patidar leader, Mahesh Savani, to the party fold and said the 2022 Assembly polls in Gujarat will be a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP.

“After 51 years of social service, I decided to join politics to continue my services at a larger level… Education is the foundation for everything… Government-run schools in Delhi are the best… During a recent visit to Delhi, I got to know that the Delhi government runs 700 to 800 schools. I visited seven such schools that can compete with any private school… I have also seen medical facilities there. The initiatives by the AAP government are excellent, so I have decided to join the party,” said Savani.

It is not just the work in Delhi, but AAP’s work in Gujarat has also gained popularity, said Sisodia, adding, “Mahesh Savani has joined us today, tomorrow many more people will join AAP because people want good governance and progress… The trust and faith of the people in AAP is growing. The 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls will be between the party that has been ruling without bringing about any change and the party that has emerged from the people and is synonymous with good governance.”

Sisodia was scheduled to visit Surat on June 24 but cancelled the visit due to ill-health and rescheduled it for Sunday.

Accompanied by AAP state president Gopal Italia, secretary Yogesh Jadvani and other AAP leaders, Sisodia met party leaders and 27 AAP representatives of the Surat local body at the Circuit House.

Savani, known for organising mass marriages for orphaned women, also runs hostels for HIV-positive girls. Recently, he supplied hundreds of generators in Saurashtra villages affected by Cyclone Tauktae and also set up Covid centres there.

“People advised me not to join the AAP, saying that I may face raids from various agencies… I am ready to face anything,” said Savani who was accompanied by his brothers Ramesh Savani and Rajubhai Savani.

Talking about his experience during a recent visit to villages in Saurashtra with high number of Covid cases, Savani said, “Our intention was to set up Covid isolation centres in the villages, where the government machinery failed to reach. I faced problems with getting permission from the authorities as they objected to the people who were photographed with me at various social events in the villages. There should be no such discrimination… Our expectations from the government are that our children should get good education and medical facilities.”

This is Sisodia’s second visit to Surat after attending a public rally ahead of the municipal elections in Patidar-dominated areas of Varachha.

Meanwhile, Chirag Dudhagara, husband of Ruta Dudhagara, AAP councillor from ward No. 3 in Surat, allegedly attempted suicide outside the Jeewan Bharti School in Nanpura, where Sisodia’s event was on. Police, who detained Chirag and took to the Athwalines police station, said he took the step due to internal conflict between the couple. He was released after a few hours.

On June 17, Ruta addressed press conference, saying Chirag was forcing her to join BJP.