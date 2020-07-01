Gujarat: Saurashtra, Kutch get 25% average rainfall

Further, nearly 100 talukas have already recorded rainfall between 126-250 mm (nearly 5-10 inch) during this monsoon season, the highest in the last five years. (Representational) Further, nearly 100 talukas have already recorded rainfall between 126-250 mm (nearly 5-10 inch) during this monsoon season, the highest in the last five years. (Representational)

Two weeks since the south west monsoon arrived in Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra regions have received around 25 per cent of the average rainfall witnessed during this period. The southwest monsoon officially arrived Gujarat on June 14 covering districts of Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Surat.

Kutch district has already received 25 per cent of the average rainfall during monsoon, which is the highest in the last five years – in 2017 it had received 15 per cent of the average rainfall. The Saurashtra region has received 22 per cent of its season’s share.

Further, nearly 100 talukas have already recorded rainfall between 126-250 mm (nearly 5-10 inch) during this monsoon season, the highest in the last five years.

Subsequently, comparing the rainfall data till June 30 for the last five years, this year the least number of talukas – 32 — received 0-50 mm rainfall, which is the lowest rainfall bracket. While 172 talukas received 0-50 mm rainfall in 2016, the highest in last five years, it was 116 in 2018.

Attributing the early rains in Kutch and Saurashtra regions to the Cyclone Nisarga witnessed in the first week of June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that it was also conducive for the entire state.

“Due to the Cyclone Nisarga, a lot of moisture could come to the state and especially to the Saurashtra and arid Kutch regions, which are bereft of moisture. Also, due to this, Gujarat was quite conducive and thus rainfall was active in most parts of the state,” said Manorama Mohanty Additional Director of IMD’s Ahmedabad region.

Kutch and Saurashtra regions that cover almost half of the state geographically are expected to continue to add to its receipt of rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall for these regions, throughout this week.

“Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat now and neig-hbourhood between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting towards the southwest with height is expected to bring moderate rainfall with thunderstorm in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch along with north and central districts,” Mohanty added on the forecast for this week.

On Tuesday, the 131 talukas that received rainfall included almost all districts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Kalavad taluka in Jamnagar district recorded the highest in the state (till 4 pm) — 73 mm in barely two hours from 12 pm till 2 pm.

Among the five regions the state has been divided into, the South Gujarat has received the lowest rainfall this season — 9.01 per cent. This is the region’s second lowest share in the last five years — in the monsoon of 2016, it barely received 4 per cent of the average rainfall.

The North Gujarat region has received 10.50 per cent of its monsoon share while the East Central region 14.15 per cent, which is also its highest share in last five years.

The state has recorded 122.24 mm, an average of 14.71 per cent rainfall till June 30, second highest after 2017, the year when the state witnessed one of its worst floods, devastating the North Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan. In 2017, the average rainfall received till June 30 was 15.43 per cent.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for districts of North Gujarat including Banask-antha and Patan, South Gujarat including Valsad, Navsari and Surat and in Saurashtra region namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar till July 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.