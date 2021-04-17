Gujarat: Sasan wildlife division satellite tags 3 eagles, 1 pallid harrier

Save the Indian spotted eagle, the rest migrate to India I winter and are spotted in good numbers in the grasslands of Saurashtra and Kutch. (Representational)

THE SASAN wildlife division of Junagadh wildlife circle has satellite-tagged three eagles and one pallid harrier to generate a baseline data that can help in conservation of the raptor species in the state.

Forest officers said the eagles of three different species — greater spotted eagle, Indian spotted eagle and tawny eagle. Save the Indian spotted eagle, the rest migrate to India I winter and are spotted in good numbers in the grasslands of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Various studies, officers said, indicate the population of these birds is declining in its range countries, hence, to understand their migration pattern, breeding and wintering grounds, foraging ecology, etc is important.

They said the three birds tagged with solar-powered satellite tags will generate data which is expected to throw light on these aspects of the bird species.

The Sasan wildlife division has already tagged lesser floricans and vultures over the past few months as part of different research projects.