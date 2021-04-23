Gujarat: Sarpanch, official held for ‘taking Rs 1.4 lakh bribe’

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) held a sarpanch and an additional assistant engineer in a village in Bharuch for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh in exchange of clearing bills of a contractor.

According to ACB officials, the accused Abdul Patel, sarpanch of Khanpur village in Jambusar, Bharuch, and Shashikant Chaudary, additional assistant engineer (grade 3) construction department, taluka panchayat in Jambusar, were held in an ACB trap at Fish Market in Dholikui of Bharuch on Thursday evening.

“A complainant approached us stating that he had bills to clear regarding road construction work undertaken by him at Khanpur village under Khanpur Gram Panchayat project. He was asked to pay Rs 1.40 lakh by the accused duo. The complainant was sent with the cash and the accused were caught red-handed,” said an ACB official. Both the accused will be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the officials.