Gujarat | Sardar Sarovar Dam’s live storage capacity is one pc, says official

The live storage capacity of Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river till July 17 is just one per cent compared to 14.75 per cent last year. An official of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), which manages the dam, said that against a maximum live storage capacity of 5,846 Million Cubic Metre (MCM), the dam has only 59 MCM as on July 20.

“This comes out to be only 1 per cent. The live storage capacity of the dam last year during this time was 862.35 MCM or 14.75 per cent,” said the official. “In case we receive less than normal rainfall, drinking water will not be an issue as we already have a live stock of it but irrigation will be hit. The picture will be clear only after October 31 when the monsoon is over and we get an idea as to how much water is in the entire Narmada river basin.”

The maximum gross storage capacity of the dam, including both live (5846) and inactive (3700) storage, respectively, is 9,546 MCM. Last year, the gross capacity of the dam was 4,562 MCM that is 47.8 per cent till July 20. But, this year, the dam has 3,759 MCM that is 39.4 per cent of gross capacity,” said the official.

The question also arises that with such low gross capacity storage how the state government will manage to supply water from the dam to northern and Kutch districts. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced on Thursday that water supply from the dam has been started from Wednesday to these districts that have received very little rainfall so far and are reeling under crisis.

Among the total 203 dams in Gujarat, 90 dams have 75 per cent gross capacity. While, 14 are full to their 100 per cent capacity, 25 dams are between 70-100 per cent in gross capacity, 24 dams between 50-70 and 50 dams are full between 25 and 50 per cent capacity.

