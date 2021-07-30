Gujarat: Sanctum sanctorum of 1,200-yr-old Shiva temple dug up ‘for treasure’

According to police, the boy and his mother are residents of Mumbai, and had come to Gandhinagar to the accused's residence for a funeral ceremony in April this year.

Police have launched a probe after unidentified persons allegedly dug up the sanctum sanctorum (inner area) of a 1,200-year-old Shiva temple in Thangadh taluka of Surendranagar district, allegedly looking for a hidden treasure.

Residents of Jamvali village alerted the police on Thursday morning after spotting two pits dug up in the sanctum sanctorum of the Munimdeval Shiva temple, a heritage temple, located two kilometres from the village.

Speaking to The Indian Express, inspector MD Chaudhary of the Thangadh police station, said, “The temple is 1,200 years old but it hardly gets two-three devotees on a daily basis. On Thursday morning, local peopole who visited the temple alerted us saying that two pits were seen in place of the Shiva linga and Nandi idol at the sanctum sanctorum. While one was one-foot deep, the other one was two to three feet deep. There has been no desecration. The Shiva linga and the Nandi idol were kept aside undamaged by the alleged perpetrators.”

Police said that the accused perpetrators might have committed the act believing in an old saying that a hidden treasure of gold might have been kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

“We have informed the sarpanch of village, the local mamlatdar and officials of archaeology department of the incident. Till now we have not received any complaint in the matter but we are investigating on our own,” said Chaudhary.