Gujarat: Samples of 2 suspected cases sent to NIV

A Railway staffer wears a mask at the Vadodara railway station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) A Railway staffer wears a mask at the Vadodara railway station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat government is leaving no stone unturned in tackling the coronavirus threat as the state saw two suspected cases whose test results in the state’s diagnostic facilities were “inconclusive” and the samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

In a late night tweet on Wednesday, the state health department appealed to the people “to take all precautions” and said, “There are two suspected cases for which result in our labs is inconclusive so sample has been sent to NIV, Pune. As part of precaution, we are following all protocols for suspected cases such as contact listing and quarantine of contacts… (sic)”

The health department on Wednesday quarantined 48 passengers from seven highly affected countries at a new facility at the Grand Mercure hotel in the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City, Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, the boys’ hostel at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat has been converted into a 1,000-bed quarantine centre by the Surat Municipal Corporation and the district administration to quarantine international passengers landing in Surat.

The facility will have its first lot of 45 passengers landing from Sharjah late on Wednesday. They will be quarantined for 24 hours and if found fit, they will be advised to remain in home quarantine, health department officials said.

The move, on order of the state government, was executed by the municipal corporation along with collectorate officials and VSNGU authorities. The hostel was empty the college has been shut till March 31.

Deputy health commissioner of SMC, Dr Ashish Naik, said, “Doctors and other staffers will work in three shifts at the 1,000-bed facility, which has been made for international passengers landing in Surat. The passengers will be screened and kept under observation for 24 hours. If found fit, they will be allowed to go with advice to remain in home quarantine. Any passenger with symptoms of coronavirus will be shifted to New Civil Hospital or SMIMER hospital for further tests and treatment.”

Till Wednesday, 118 samples of suspected cases of COVID-19 have been collected, of which 107 tested negative, while the result for four others are pending.

In Vadodara, a man in his 30s who returned from Spain, was isolated with suspected symptoms.

From January 27 until March 18, a total of 34,985 passengers were screened at the international terminal of Ahmedabad airport and at Surat airport in the state. Another 33,584 were screened at the domestic terminals of both the airports and 3,009 passengers at 17 ports across the state. Total 71,500 travellers were screened so far. A total of 4,531 who arrived from coronavirus-affected countries have been kept in home quarantine or under observation.

So far, 127 quarantine facilities have been set up with a capacity of around 5,700 beds. In Vadodara, the administration has started work on creating an isolation ward at the Leprosy Hospital in Waghodia road.

In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, 28 suspected cases of COVID-19 were admitted to the isolation ward, where 27 tested negative and the result for one was awaited. On Wednesday, AMC collected Rs 1,99,400 from the public in penalty for spitting in the open. Between March 16 and 18, the corporation collected Rs 16,15,900 for the offence.

Swine flu cases

Even as several people continue to visit SSG Hospital in Vadodara for coronavirus tests, the civic hospital on Wednesday sent samples of three suspected cases of H1N1 for testing. Samples of four people have been sent for COVID-19 testing.

Ashram shut

Authorities of the Sabarmati Ashram has decided to close down the ashram for visitors temporarily. The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust issued a press note in this regard on Wednesday, signed by its director, Atul Pandya, announcing that in order to control the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of citizens, the Gandhi Ashram will remain closed for visitors from March 19 to March 29.

Kartikeya Sarabhai, trustee of SAPMT added, “We have had to stop visitors’ entry to be safe… The ashram gets about 3,000-4,000 people a day and that is an unnecessary risk. The ashram and its staff that are engaged in conservation, archives, communications, etc., will continue to work.”

High Court

The Gujarat High Court notified that from Thursday, no causelist shall be prepared and notified, including for bail and quashing matters. “Any advocate who is desirous of obtaining an urgent order shall file a note stating the urgency and the same shall be considered by the court. If the court finds that there is genuine urgency, the matter shall be either listed on the same day if no caveat is there or on the next day… Matters relating to removal of objections would also stand adjourned…,” the notification said. Meanwhile, all matters fixed on a particular date in this intervening period from March 19-31, would be listed in the causelist on “appropriate dates in a staggered manner”.

Effect on business

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) president Vikram S Kirloskar, in a letter urged managements of businesses to find “solutions to deal with the financial losses”. “The financial costs of disruption of supply chains, loss of demand and cost of exigency cannot be passed on by retrenching blue collar and contract workers… Instead other cost-cutting measures need to be taken. Taking a pay cut by top leadership of the company is recommended if such a situation arises,” the letter states.

An official from the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Gandhinagar, cited the The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh’s statement that “cooked chicken and any other cooked food are safe for consumption”. He advised people to avoid raw items (chicken, meat and eggs) and to follow general hygiene.

COVID-19 threat has, however, impacted meat sales. In Juna Vadaj, Ahmedabad, the price of wholesale chicken fell down from Rs 140 to Rs 60 per kg. The shop owner from Juhapura where chicken rate fell to Rs 40, said, “There is no business as the coronavirus fear has gripped the city, and customers are not coming for chicken despite prices falling down to Rs 40 per kg.”

In Naranpura, another shop owner said, “Earlier we used to sell over 40 hens daily but now we are barely selling 10 even as the price dropped from Rs 160 to Rs 100 per kg”.

At the CG Road branch of Magson Retail & Distribution Private limited, which sells frozen meat at retail price, the price of chicken has reduced from Rs 220 to Rs 160. Its official said, “In our company, the price of chicken is not stable, it changes every day.” In its Adajan branch in Surat, “the price of the chicken remained the same and sale was normal”, according to an employee. However, the shop’s branch at University Road, Rajkot, has seen a decline in sales by 10-15 per cent, though the price remained the same.

For govt staff

The state government’s general administration department on Wednesday issued a circular, signed by its Principal Secretary Kamal Dayani, listing out the dos and dont’s for tackling the spread of COVID-19 among its employees, including those at New Sachivalaya. The circular advised them to avoid in-person meetings and switch over to video conferences. It was also notified that facilities such as gym, yoga room will be closed temporarily. It also advised that employees should self-quarantine in case of any symptoms.

