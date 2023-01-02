Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express will now be Akshardham Express

The Ahmedabad-Delhi Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express train has been renamed Akshardham Express, announced Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in Ahmedabad, Monday.

During a visit to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations, the minister said, “Inspired by the selfless service of all the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s followers around the world, I offer a small token of service to the community by renaming the ‘Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express’ train as ‘Akshardham Express’ in honour of Pramukh Swami Maharaj… it will connect his two divine creations — Akshardham Gandhinagar and Akshardham New Delhi.”

After visiting the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, he said, “Mahant Swami Maharaj told me that in whatever work you do, you should keep the spirit of service at the forefront. I can see thousands of volunteers at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar have created such a breath-taking campus by imbibing this teaching.”

At ‘Celebrating Children’s Day: Celebrating the Future’ programme, BJP state general secretary Ratnakar said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj and BAPS have thought about how to benefit children and individuals at every stage of life.”

Padma Vibhushan Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, called the celebrations a fitting tribute for a great soul like Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Madhav Singh Diwan, Diwan of Bilada, shared his “father-son” and a “guru-disciple” relationship with Pramukh Swami Mahraj.

Mahant Balaknath Yogi, Member of Parliament from Alwar Lok Sabha in Rajasthan, Chancellor of the Baba Mast Nath University and 8th spiritual head of the Nath Sampraday, said, “What Pramukh Swami Maharaj has achieved in independent India and abroad, no one in India’s history has been able to do. He is the pillar of Indian and Hindu society.”

Bandhu Triputi Pujya Jinchandraji Maharaj, founder of Shantidham Aradhana Kendra, and Vishwa Prasanna Tirth Swami, president of Pejawar Math also spoke on the occasion.