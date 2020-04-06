Gujarat: S-I, cops booked for assaulting 8 men in Botad

The accused have been booked under sections 323, 504 and 294B of the Indian Penal Code for assault, intentional insult and obscenity. (Representational Image) The accused have been booked under sections 323, 504 and 294B of the Indian Penal Code for assault, intentional insult and obscenity. (Representational Image)

A police sub-inspector and several other unidentified police personnel were booked Monday for allegedly assaulting eight men from a village in Botad.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against Sub-Inspector Brajesh Raval and unidentified policemen for assaulting eight men of Vikaliya village under Gadhada taluka in Botad.

The accused have been booked under sections 323, 504 and 294B of the Indian Penal Code for assault, intentional insult and obscenity.

The incident happened on March 28

According to a complainant by Ankit Vaniya (24), a construction worker who is also a B.Com student, on March 28 evening, as many as 20 police personnel entered his house and assaulted him due to a tiff with a disc jockey of a neighbouring village.

“I was sleeping in my house when at least 20 policemen appeared outside. Some entered my house forcibly and started beating me and other people of my community. Then they took eight of us in their vehicles and brought us to Dhasa police station where they started beating us with batons, belts and boots. We were tortured by multiple policemen,” alleged Vaniya, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“Deepak Makwana of neighbouring Jalalpar village is a DJ and he is also from our community. In the weddings of my niece and sister, we did not hire him and he had an enmity towards us. Deepak has some contact within the police and he spread a fake news that we are breaking the lockdown guidelines,” added Vaniya.

Harshad Mehta, Superintendent of Police, Botad, did not accept phone calls despite repeated attempts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.