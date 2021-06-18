Gujarat: Rupani visits Nada Bet, oversees progress of Seema Darshan project

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, visited Nada Bet in Banaskantha district, where a Seema Darshan project is under progress to develop the place on the Indo-Pak border for border tourism, and observed the progress of the same. The place is being developed at the estimated cost of Rs 125 crore by Gujarat tourism department, roads & buildings department and Border Security Force (BSF).

The place is being developed into a centre of border tourism in four phases. Various facilities and attractions for tourists are under development at the place like place to rest, Ajay Prahari Memorial, parade ground, exhibition centre, museum, specially designed gates symbolic of border security etc. The place is planned to be equipped with solar energy with 14 solar trees. On the way towards the Zero Point, the authorities also plan to put on display surface-to-surface missile, surface-to-air missile, T-55 tank, artillery gun, torpedo, wing drop tank and Mig-27 aircraft.

Giving details of Rupani’s visit to the site, an official release quoted CM as saying that the Seema Darshan project will put Gujarat in a unique place on the map of border tourism in the world. Not only that, the release added, visiting tourists will come to know about the proud history of our brave soldiers. The CM also said that increase in tourism will create employment opportunities for the locals.

In December 2016, Rupani had opened the Zero Point of BSF at Nada Bet as part of the Seema Darshan project while expressing commitment to provide it a unique identity of Border Tourism.

Rupani was accompanied by tourism minister Jawahar Chavda, local MPs & MLAs, IG (BSF) G S Malik, and some other senior officials.

The project is expected to be over by August 15. Sources said that the state government is making efforts to get the project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.