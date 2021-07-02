Gujarat: Rupani hails doctors for their contribution during pandemic

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a Facebook Live hailed doctors’ service during the pandemic. Rupani said, “Medical fraternity has been fighting Covid-19 since the past one-and-half years. Fighting against a global pandemic is no less than fighting a war… In a battlefield, one can see their enemy and defeat them. But the enemy named ‘corona’ is invisible… despite all circumstances, dressed in white-coloued PPE kits, doctors are serving, risking their lives…”

“Gujarat has done appreciative work in the medical field. The state government is trying to establish Gujarat as a medical tourism hub globally. We have ensured the implementation of several schemes from the mother’s womb to the elderly. Gujarat’s people have availed the 108 emergency services, within 20 minutes in city limits and 25 minutes in rural areas. Today, the Ayushman Bharat card is being provided across the country which started as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana as an initiative of the then chief minister Narenda Modi. The Gujarat model is being implemented across the country when it comes to the health sector, which is an achievement for Gujarat,” CM Rupani added.

Recording 84 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths on Thursday, the state continued to see a tapered vaccination drive — with only 2.84 lakh doses administered throughout the day.