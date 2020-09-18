Gujarat: Rupani announces subsidy schemes for e-scooters, rickshaws

Announcing a support plan for the use of a battery-powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the CM declared that students will get a subsidy of Rs 12,000 each to buy e-scooters.

In order to encourage the use of electric vehicles to prevent air pollution, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced subsidy schemes for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, on Thursday, during a virtual programme on climate change to commemorate the founding day of the state climate change department. The CM announced the subsidy as a “Panchsheel gift” of five development schemes in Gujarat to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing a support plan for the use of a battery-powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the CM declared that students will get a subsidy of Rs 12,000 each to buy e-scooters. Under this scheme, the government will provide assistance to students studying from Class 9 to college to purchase battery-powered two-wheelers. The target is to provide this assistance to 10,000 such vehicles.

The state government will also provide assistance of Rs 48,000 for the purchase of 5,000 battery-powered e-rickshaws for individual and institutional beneficiaries.

Principal Secretary (Climate Change) S J Haider said the schemes will be taken forward depending on the response.

Additionally, a subsidy scheme of Rs 5 lakh has also been announced to set up infrastructure facilities in the state for charging battery-powered vehicle.

The total installed capacity of electricity in the state is 35,500 MW. The contribution of renewable energy to the total installed capacity of Gujarat is 30 per cent, which is more than the national average of 23 per cent, he said.

The Climate Change department also signed virtual MoU with 10 organisations to work on mitigating the effects of climate change and increasing the use of renewable energy via the usage of space technology and geo-informatics.

Another MoU, “Climate Change Risk Assessment of Mitigation”, was signed with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) for climate finance and climate policy matters and with the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGn) on capacity building, research and enhancing the public utility of scientific information in the field of climate change and environment.

An MoU was also signed with the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Gujarat Gas to increase the usage of clean fuels like CNG in vehicle transactions and to formulate building codes on energy saving in houses with the chief town planner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.