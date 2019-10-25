Gujarat: RTOs to be closed from October 27 to 30

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in all districts of Gujarat will remain closed from October 27 to 30, in the wake of Diwali and other festivals, even as the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act is set to be fully implemented in the state from October 31.

Earlier, it was decided that all RTOs will remain open even on Saturdays and Sundays due to the abnormal rush at the centres in the wake of newly amended MV Act being introduced in the state.

According to an official of the Port and Transport Department, the newly amended MV Act will be fully implemented on October 31 as the state government had relaxed the deadline for compliance with the rules till October 30.