Gujarat: RSU accorded national status, is now Rashtriya Raksha University

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja hailed Raksha Shakti University (RSU) located at Lavad in Dahegam of Gandhinagar being accorded the status of ‘Institute of National Importance’ and upgraded as Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

Introduced by Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, the Raksha Rashtriya University Bill 2020 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Sunday. With this, the RSU will get the status of Central University.

“It is for the first time that an academic institution working towards excellence in the field of police and national security is being accorded national status. The University will continue to make progress under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani,” stated a statement issued by Jadeja on Monday.

With the Bill, the infrastructure for police and security of India will have a full-fledged Training, Research, Exte-nsion and Education (TREE) system, it stated. RSU was established in 2009 by then chief minister Narendra Modi.

“The University, having pan-India jurisdiction, will be able to affiliate and accredit courses run by security forces and agencies. It will be able to leverage foreign faculty and offer programmes and training in foreign countries as it is envisaged to have off-shore campus also,” said Bimal Patel, director general, RSU.

Patel said the upgradation will provide solution for serving, retiring and aspiring security personnel.

“Thousands of in-service personnel who are currently pursuing studies but unable to get formal recognition for their studies will benefit…The university will provide a critical platform to thousands of young men and wo-men who apply for high level national examination every year,” he added.

The fully residential campus of RSU is functioning on a 250-acre premises in Lavad. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, short term and research degree courses in internal security and police administration, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, border management and intelligence, criminology, forensic aspects of security, security laws and policies, foreign languages, defense and strategic affairs and studies, maritime, air and space, neighbourhood affairs.

GFSU is now national forensic sciences varsity

Ahmedabad: Another state university that has been accorded the status of national importance is Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU).

Minister of State for Home Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja welcomed the Bill which was approved in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. The university will now be known as the National Forensic Sciences University, fully funded by the Central Government. The campus in Gandhinagar will be the main campus. Jadeja added that the university will play an important role in new research and development in security and its related areas for India and the world.

The status of national importance will enable various experts of the said field to reap benefits of the research facilities and technology at the university.

The university specialises in research and consultancy in forensic sciences and its related fields like cyber-crime, digital forensics, behavioural science and many others. In 10 years, the university has trained more than 10,000 personnel.

GFSU has signed MOUs with 58 countries for facilitating research, training and establishment of laboratories. The university has also received proposals to establish off-shore campuses in various countries like Myanmar, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Rwanda, Maldives, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh. ENS

