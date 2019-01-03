Gujarat: RSS outfit gives govt 1 month time to resolve issues of Tapi farmers

A daylong bandh called by RSS-affiliated farmers’ outfit, Bharatiya Kishan Sangh, in Kukarmunda town of Tapi district evoked huge response with the tribal-dominated town remaining deserted for the most part of Wednesday.

The bandh demanding water and electricity for farmers got support from autorickshaws and shopkeepers associations as well. Hundreds of farmers also joined a rally led by BKS president of Tapi district, Purshottam Patel, to mamlatdar office where they had handed a memorandum of their demands for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“The farmers are economically poor and they have been facing water, road and power problems for the last 48 years. We have made representations to MPs, MLAs and even Cabinet ministers, but our demands have never been looked into,” said Patel, adding that they would wait for a month for the BJP government to fulfill their demands.

“If our demands are not met, we will start protest, and it will be done in a non-violent way,” he added.

Explained Why is BKS leading protest againt BJP govt? Kukarmunda is ruled by the BJP, while the Tapi district panchayat is controlled by the Congress. Farmers of at least 35 tribal villages in this taluka were affected and relocated during the land acquisition for the Ukai dam, one of the oldest dams in Gujarat. For the RSS-backed BKS, which has a good presence in Tapi, taking up issues of farmers with the BJP government could be a political move to tell them they are for them, while drawing attention of the government to the farm distress.

The BKS has also been demanding that the government look into the problems faced by the tribals who had to be relocated for the construction of Ukai dam. “The farmers have lost their lands for the development of Ukai dam. The state government should look into their issues before the upcoming parliament elections,” Patel added.

According to the BKS, farmers of 35 villages were relocated after the lands were acquired for Ukai dam by the state government. But the relocated villages like Kandroj, Pati, Old Kukarmunda, Gadat, Utwad, Kelani, Kathipada, Gorsa, etc lack road connectivity and farmers there face problem in getting power connection due to which they cannot even draw water from nearby Tapi river, the outfit said in its memorandum.

In the memorandum, the outfit also demanded proper power supply, saying that farmers do not get sufficient electricity for irrigation.