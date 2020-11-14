Gujarat: RS MP Narhari Amin tests Covid positive; over 1,000 fresh cases

Narhari Amin

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Narhari Amin tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday as Gujarat’s tally crossed 1.87 lakh cases with over 1,000 cases reported on the day.

The Gujarat MP has been admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad. Taking to social media, Amin urged people who may have come in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

After Ahmedabad, which has been reporting a surge in cases over the last week, Banaskantha, Mehsana and Gandhinagar districts, too, have reflected a similar surge. A total of six people succumbed to the infection across the state, including one in Amreli. Meanwhile, 995 others were discharged on the day. Over 1.70 lakh patients were discharged till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.