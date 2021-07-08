scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Gujarat: RRU starts Diploma course in Cyberpsychology

The course initiation was by Director of School of Criminology and Behavioural Science Dr S L Vaya with Prof Raakesh Kriplani Cyber Psychologist, RRU and Director Central India Institute of Psychological Sciences.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 8, 2021 12:14:01 am
The first centre of excellence for Cyberpsychology has also been started at Rashtriya Raksha University to fulfil research and education development purposes.

Rastriya Raksha University, Lavad in Gandhinagar, in association with Central India Institute of Psychological Sciences has started a Diploma in Cyberpsychology, on July 3.

The diploma course with eligibility of Class 12 is for six months. The online weekend course is introduced looking at the immediate need for cyberpsychologists in India.

Cyberpsychology is the need of the hour and every government department should have a cyberpsychology department said former Lok Sabha Secretary Snehalata Shreevastav during the inaugural speech of the course.

She also was hoping in the future that virtual reality can be used for helping many health problems, which has been adopted in the trial version in some parts of the world and a lot of research scope in this aspect.

