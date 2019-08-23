Gujarat: RPF rescued 203 missing, trafficked children and 13 women this year

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway has rescued 203 children and 13 women from trafficking, missing persons cases and other crimes, on trains and at railway stations in Gujarat in 2019, as per a report released by the Railways on Wednesday.

According to officials, the RPF personnel have rescued 442 children and 45 women from Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, from January to July this year, and sent them to their families or shelter homes of NGOs.

“There were several children who ran away and were leading a destitute life at stations. Many were being taken forcefully by gangs of child-lifters, when RPF personnel apprehended the accused and rescued them. Similarly, many women who were mentally unstable and living at railway stations have been sent to shelter homes. Some were also rescued from human trafficking. We have already installed child help-desks at 15 railway stations with Child Protection Officers,” said Ravindra Bhakar, spokesperson, Western Railways.

The officials announced the setting up of child help-desks at railway stations in 11 cities of Gujarat. Western Railways also announced a drive against eve teasing on women coaches.