Gujarat rolls out mobile app to telecast live proceedings of Budget session

The state government Friday launched a ‘Gujarat budget’ mobile application to live telecast proceedings of the upcoming state Budget session and cut down on the usage of paper by 80 per cent.

“The mobile application, developed by the finance department, will help citizens see the live proceedings of the state Budget. A lot of requests used to come to us for telecasting live proceedings of the state legislature. We are starting off with the Budget,” Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister and the state finance minister, said.

Patel is expected to present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 on March 3. The live telecast will be only for the budget day.

The mobile application is expected to reduce the quantum of paper being used for publishing different documents related to the budget. Patel said the budget proposals for 2020-21 saw 73 different publications being printed and distributed among MLAs and others. The total pages in these publications were over 55.17 lakh, he said.

With budget proposals now being made available digitally through the mobile application, only 20 per cent of the pages will be used, Patel added. The reduction in the use of paper will also save Rs 80 lakh for the state government, the minister said.

The Budget details will also be uploaded on the mobile application and all documents related to it will be available in English and Gujarati. The previous budgets, speeches of the finance minister and detailed documents will also be available on the app.